U-19 World Cup 2022 | India look to win record 5th title in final vs England

India will face England in the ICC Under-19 World Cup final on Saturday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua on Saturday, February 5, 2022, as they look to win a record-breaking 5th World Cup title. The Indian team has reached the under-19 World Cup finals 8 times out of which they have won 4 times in the history of the tournament so far. Yash Dhull and his team will be looking to get their hands on the trophy as they look to beat a strong England side in the final.