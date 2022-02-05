U-19 World Cup 2022 | India look to win record 5th title in final vs England

Today at 9:04 AM
India led by captain Yash Dhull will be looking to win their fifth under-19 World Cup when they face England in the final. India has won the under-19 World Cup four times so far and if they manage to win on Saturday against England it will be world-record as no other team has won the title 5 times.
India will face England in the ICC Under-19 World Cup final on Saturday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua on Saturday, February 5, 2022, as they look to win a record-breaking 5th World Cup title. The Indian team has reached the under-19 World Cup finals 8 times out of which they have won 4 times in the history of the tournament so far. Yash Dhull and his team will be looking to get their hands on the trophy as they look to beat a strong England side in the final.
India had won their first title under the leadership of Mohammad Kaif in 2000. After that, Virat Kohli and his team won the title in 2008, Unmukt Chand with his team won in 2012 and the Prithvi Shaw-led Indian side in 2020.
India captain Yash Dhull and vice-captain Shaikh Rasheed have been in top form for India and they will be key in the batting department. The two batsmen put on a stellar show in the semi-finals against Australia with a 204-run partnership which proved to be crucial in the context of the game.
However, England too has been unbeaten in the tournament so far and will be hoping to win. English captain Tom Prest has been in top form for his side. He has scored 292 runs in the tournament so far and fast-bowler Joshua Boyden has 13 wickets
England last won the trophy back in 1998 under former England cricketer Owais Shah.
India under-19 full squad: Yash Dhull (captain), Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Siddarth Yadav, Aneeshwar Gautam, Manav Parakh, Kaushal Tambe, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Garv Sangwan, Dinesh Bana, Aaradhya Yadav, Raj Bawa, Vasu Vats, Ravi Kumar.
England under-19 full squad: Tom Prest (captain), George Bell, Joshua Boyden, Alex Horton, Rehan Ahmed, James Sales, George Thomas, Thomas Aspinwall, Nathan Barnwell, Jacob Bethell , James Coles, William Luxton, James Rew, Fateh Singh, Benjamin Cliff.
