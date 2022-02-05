Only matter of time before Babar Azam becomes number 1 batsman in Test cricket, says Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting on ICC's review show said, "He (Babar Azam) has been great in T20I cricket in the past as well, hasn't he? His white-ball cricket has been nothing short of breathtakingly good for the last four-five years. He's the same as Shaheen. I don't get to see a lot of these guys outside of when they tour Australia, but when I saw Babar in the second innings in Brisbane in the first Test against Australia, some of the shots that I saw him play on a fast bouncy Brisbane pitch - both on the front and back foot - against Hazlewood, Starc and Cummins - it was like, I have heard a lot about him and I have seen a fair bit of his while-ball stuff, but this guy is the real deal".