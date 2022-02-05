Justin Langer resigns as head coach of Australian men's cricket team

Justin Langer on Saturday resigned from the position of head coach for Australia's men's cricket team. The announcement came after months of speculation whether the former left-handed batsman will be given another run with the Australian team and Cricket Australia also accepted his resignation.

"DSEG confirms that our client Justin Langer has this morning tendered his resignation as coach of the Australian men's cricket team," Dynamic Sports & Entertainment group, Langer's management firm, said in a social media post.

"The resignation follows a meeting with Cricket Australia last evening. The resignation is effective immediately."

Justin Langer was brought in after the infamous sandpaper gate following which the Australian batsman had to rebuild the team. He took over the team from Darren Lehmann who along with Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft had to face the brunt because of the infamous incident.

Langer will always be remembered as a successful coach as he helped Australia reach the number one ranking in Test cricket and Australia won the Ashes 4-0. During his tenure, Australia also managed to win their first-ever T20 world cup in UAE last year.

Cricket Australia following Justin Langer's resignation has announced Andrew McDonald as interim head coach of the men's cricket team. Andrew McDonald's first assignment as the interim head coach will begin with the five-match T20I series against Sri Lanka beginning from February 11.