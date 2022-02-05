IPL 2022 | My dream is to play under MS Dhoni, says Chetan Sakariya

The 23-year-old fast bowler featured in 14 matches for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021 and scalped 14 wickets with an economy rate of 8.19. The left-arm pacer made an impressive debut in the IPL after picking three wickets on debut against the Punjab Kings. After an impressive IPL season, Sakariya earned his maiden Team India call-up, and played two T20Is and a single ODI against Sri Lanka in 2021. The speedster could manage only one wicket from two T20Is that he played for India, however, the 23-year-old was brilliant in his lone ODI match, and scalped two wickets.