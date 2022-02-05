IPL 2022 | My dream is to play under MS Dhoni, says Chetan Sakariya

Today at 1:33 PM
India's young fast bowler Chetan Sakariya during a chat revealed that it is his dream to play under Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Chetan Sakariya is of the opinion that the former India captain has helped many bowlers evolve and believes he too can learn more from Dhoni.
The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is expected to begin on the last week of March, and ahead of the upcoming season of the tournament a mega auction is scheduled on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. The IPL franchises will be looking forward to building their core team with picks from the mega auction. IPL 2022 will be an exciting season as 10 teams will compete with each other for the coveted trophy.
Several Indian bowlers have registered their names for the mega auction, and former Rajasthan Royals pacer Chetan Sakariya will attract the franchises as the speedster displayed brilliant bowling performance in the last season of the cash-rich league. Meanwhile, Sakariya has stated that his dream is to play under MS Dhoni in the IPL. The left-arm pacer believes that playing under the former Indian captain can take his game to a different level.
“The last auction changed my life. My dream is to play under MS Dhoni. He has helped so many bowlers evolve. And to pick his brain, watch him prepare, can take my game to a different level," Sakariya told News9.
“Dhoni is any bowler’s dream and it will be surreal to play and learn under him. I would love to play under him if I get a chance. But of course, I will give my best in whichever team I go to,” he added.
The 23-year-old fast bowler featured in 14 matches for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021 and scalped 14 wickets with an economy rate of 8.19. The left-arm pacer made an impressive debut in the IPL after picking three wickets on debut against the Punjab Kings. After an impressive IPL season, Sakariya earned his maiden Team India call-up, and played two T20Is and a single ODI against Sri Lanka in 2021. The speedster could manage only one wicket from two T20Is that he played for India, however, the 23-year-old was brilliant in his lone ODI match, and scalped two wickets.
The fast bowler has set his base price at Rs 50 lakhs for this year's IPL mega auction.
