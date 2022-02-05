IND vs WI | 'Not much we need to change', says Rohit Sharma ahead of first ODI

Today at 3:38 PM
Ahead of the first ODI against West Indies on Sunday in Ahmedabad, India white-ball captain Rohit Sharma has stated that the national team doesn't need to change much. Rohit further added that the team will continue with the brand of cricket that they were playing under Virat Kohli's captaincy.
India will face West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match series on Sunday, February 6 in Ahmedabad. The remaining two fixtures of the ODI series will be played at the same venue, and both teams will move to Kolkata for the three T20I matches. India white-ball captain Rohit Sharma, who missed the entire South Africa tour due to a hamstring injury will be back in action from the series opener against West Indies on Sunday.
Meanwhile, ahead of India's first ODI against West Indies, Rohit stated that he would like to take the team forward from where ex-captain Virat Kohli left off. Rohit Sharma is of the opinion that India does not need to change much and can continue with the brand of cricket that they were playing under Kohli in ODIs.
"There's not much we need to change. On certain occasions, there will be situations where we will need to change our game. Being open to doing different things at different times is a requirement and it is a talk we have had. It's not like I need to come in and change things drastically. I will be giving the players the clarity of what is expected out of them," Rohit Sharma told reporters during the press conference.
The India white-ball captain also talked about India's win percentage in ODIs which is over 70 percent and proves how good the team has been when it comes to ODI cricket.
"Our ODI win percentage has been over 70% if I am not wrong. We have tried to speak to individuals about things that need to be done. It's not like you need to come in and copy other teams. We have a different setup, we play a certain way. I am open to changes in approach and have spoken to the guys about it. But, we can't change too many things.
"We don't want to complicate things. We have played remarkable cricket. There are certain moments we need to capitalise on. The guys coming in haven't played a lot of ODI cricket. The experience is going to be very crucial. Over the next few months, we'll try to do things a little differently," Rohit Sharma concluded.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.