IND vs WI | India haven't got a good finisher after MS Dhoni, says Rohit Sharma

Ahead of India's three-match ODI series against West Indies, Rohit Sharma has stated the national side are trying to find a finisher, and the team have not really got anyone after MS Dhoni. Rohit further added that the team needs backups other Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja in the finishing role.

India will face West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match series on Sunday in Ahmedabad. Rohit Sharma, who missed the entire South Africa tour due to a hamstring injury, has been declared fit, and will lead the Men in Blue against the Kieron Pollard-led side. The remaining two fixtures of the three-match ODI series will be played at the same venue, and the two teams will fly to Kolkata for the T20I matches.

Team India recently suffered a harrowing 3-0 defeat against South Africa in the three-match ODI series, under the leadership of KL Rahul. The batting unit of Team India failed to outplay the South Africa bowlers, and a lack of a good finisher was reflected clearlyi in the white-ball series loss against the Proteas.

Meanwhile, Rohit has stated that India is trying to find a good finisher, and the team have not got anyone to fit into that role after MS Dhoni.

"Finisher's role in ODI is very important but since MS Dhoni's retirement we haven't got anyone who could fit in that role," Rohit said on the eve of the first ODI against the West Indies.

Indian all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya have been away from the national side due to injuries, and the duo is not part of the limited-overs series against West Indies.

The India white-ball captain reckoned that the national side needs backups other than Hardik and Jadeja in the finishing role. Rohit further added that a finisher bats at a crucial phase in the match, and his contribution can change the course of the game.

"We have tried Hardik, even Jadeja has played but we need to create more back-ups for that slot. The boys who will be getting chances in the series, hopefully, they will utilise those chances and consolidate their position in the team. A finisher bats at a crucial phase, and often, his contribution could be a game-changer," the skipper added.