IND vs WI | Ishan Kishan will open the innings in first ODI against West Indies, confirms Rohit Sharma

Ahead of the first ODI of the three-match series against West Indies on Sunday, Rohit Sharma has confirmed that Ishan Kishan will open the innings along with him in the opening match. Mayank Agarwal, who was added to the ODI squad after the Covid-19 outbreak in the Indian camp is in isolation.
India will host West Indies for a three-match ODI series and as many T20Is, and the tour will begin with the first 50-over fixture on February 6 in Ahmedabad. However, ahead of the ODI series, seven members of the Indian contingent, including opener Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer and net bowler Navdeep Saini tested positive for Covid-19.
Amidst the Covid-19 spread in the Indian camp, Mayank Agarwal was added to the India ODI squad as an opener in the absence of Dhawan and Gaikwad, who will miss the series. But, the Karnataka batsman is currently undergoing an isolation period before joining the squad members. Considering the need for a talented opening batsman along with Rohit Sharma in the ODI series, Ishan Kishan was also added to the ODI squad. Ishan is already part of the team bubble, as he was already selected to the T20I squad.
Meanwhile, India white-ball captain Rohit Sharma on Saturday has confirmed that Ishan Kishan will open the innings along with him in the series opener against West Indies on Sunday in Ahmedabad.
“Ishan [Kishan] is the only option. He will open. Mayank [Agarwal] is still in isolation. Some rules in place, players travelling need to be put into quarantine. [Ishan opens] Unless there's an injury,” said Rohit in the pre-match press conference.
Ishan made his ODI debut for India during the ODI series against Sri Lanka last year, and he smashed 42-ball 59 in that match.
