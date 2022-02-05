IND vs WI | Ishan Kishan will open the innings in first ODI against West Indies, confirms Rohit Sharma

Amidst the Covid-19 spread in the Indian camp, Mayank Agarwal was added to the India ODI squad as an opener in the absence of Dhawan and Gaikwad, who will miss the series. But, the Karnataka batsman is currently undergoing an isolation period before joining the squad members. Considering the need for a talented opening batsman along with Rohit Sharma in the ODI series, Ishan Kishan was also added to the ODI squad. Ishan is already part of the team bubble, as he was already selected to the T20I squad.