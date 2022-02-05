IND vs WI | India need firepower in middle-order, says Ajit Agarkar

Ahead of India's first ODI of the three-match series against West Indies on Sunday, Ajit Agarkar has stated that the Men in Blue needs firepower in the middle-order. The former Indian cricketer further added that the team should finalise their batting line-up ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Team India will lock horns with West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match series on Sunday, February 6 in Ahmedabad. Rohit Sharma will be back in action as India's white-ball skipper after missing the bilateral series in South Africa. KL Rahul led India in the three-match ODI series against South Africa, and the hosts whitewashed the Men in Blue by 3-0.

Rohit will begin his ODI captaincy stint during the series opener against West Indies on Sunday, and the India white-ball captain will be looking forward to boosting their points in the World Cup Super League by winning matches against the Kieron Pollard-led side.

Meanwhile, Ajit Agarkar has stated that India should finalize their batting positions ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup. The former Indian cricketer further added that the national side needs firepower in the middle-order.

"The positions need to be cemented whichever it is or wherever they are going to bat whether Rahul is going to come in the middle then he has to stay in the middle for me over the course of the next year and a half till we approach that world cup," Agarkar said on Star Sports.

"So, that clarity has to be there because at the moment there are some gaps from that 4, 5 and 6 which will need some firepower in those positions," Agarkar added.

KL Rahul opened innings for India in the three-match ODI series, and he ended with 76 from three matches at an average of 25.33. However, Rahul has a brilliant record batting as a middle-order batsman for the national side in ODIs. Since 2020, Rahul has been consistent in the middle order for India in ODIs, scoring runs at an average of 56.63.

Agarkar reckoned that India needs to decide on Rahul's batting position in ODIs. The 44-year-old further added that Rahul has been successful for India while batting at the middle-order.

"I think that's the first thing they need to decide, whether he is an opener or a middle-order batter because he captained in South Africa and he opened, which to me, it was a little bit disappointing because he had been successful at the No. 4 or 5 position, that's the role they were looking at.

"If that is not going to be the case, then again you have got to stick to what you decide. If he is going to be the opener, then you may as well open with him and Rohit in this series," Agarkar said.