Embarrassing how Cricket Australia have handled the cases of Justin Langer, Tim Paine, says Ricky Ponting

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has stated that Cricket Australia (CA) have handled the cases of Justin Langer and Tim Paine in an embarrassing manner. Langer, who had a successful stint with the Australian team, resigned from the position of head coach on Saturday with immediate effect.

Justin Langer stepped down as Australia head coach with immediate effect on Saturday, February 5 after months of speculation regarding his coaching role. Langer joined the Australian team as head coach in 2018 after the sandpaper scandal in South Africa, and the national team achieved several victories at home and overseas during the 51-year-old's coaching stint.

Australia recently handed a 4-0 defeat to England in the Ashes 2021-2022, and displayed a great all-round performance throughout the five-match series against the Joe Root-led side. Earlier, ahead of the Ashes series, Australia had clinched the title in the T20 World Cup 2021 by defeating New Zealand in the summit clash. Langer had played a pivotal role as head coach in his side's success in all formats of the game.

After Australia's consistent performance over these years, it was expected that Cricket Australia (CA) would extend their former cricketer's contract as head coach of the national team. However, the governing body offered Langer a short term period for coaching Australia, which eventually resulted in his resignation with immediate effect. Australia former Test captain Tim Paine's sexting scandal issue also was handled poorly by the CA.

Meanwhile, reacting to the issue, Ricky Ponting stated that it is embarrassing how CA have handled the cases of Langer and Paine. Reflecting further on Langer's resignation, Ponting added that it is a sad day for Australian cricket.

“It’s been a really poor six months with the way Cricket Australia have handled some of the better people in Australian cricket. Those being Justin Langer and Tim Paine (at the start of the summer). I think it’s been almost embarrassing the way they handled those two cases," Ponting told ABC radio.

“That’s been enough to force a man that has put his life and heart and soul into Australian cricket. And (someone who has) done a sensational job of turning around the culture and the way the Australian cricket team has been looked at over the past three or four years. I actually think it’s a really sad day as far as Australian cricket is concerned,” he added.

The former Australian captain reckoned that Pat Cummins could have stood for Langer regardless of the latter's coaching methods.

"Deep down, Pat might have known that this day was coming," Ponting said

"If he had have gone on the front foot and endorsed Justin, they would have been in a position where they wouldn't have been able to move on from him. If it's not just him, if there are other players that are coming to him and letting him know that maybe they feel that Justin is not the right man, I think that actually puts Pat in a difficult position as well," he added.