Former New Zealand cricketer Chris Cairns diagnosed with cancer

Former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns on Saturday revealed that he suffered another health setback as he has been diagnosed with cancer. Chris Cairns who has been dealing with multiple health issues for over six months will have to fight another battle against bowel cancer. The former cricketer took to social media to provide a health update.

"I was told yesterday I have bowel cancer... big shock and not what I was expecting. "So, as I prepare for another round of conversations with surgeons and specialists, I keep remembering how lucky I am to be here in the first place."

Chris Cairns further added and said, "Another fight ahead but here's hoping this one is a swift upper cut and over in the first round".

The former New Zealand cricketer had undergone a heart operation in September last year. Cairns had suffered from an aortic dissection, which is a tear in the inner layer of the body's main artery. During the surgery, Chris Cairns suffered a stroke which paralysed both his legs.

The 51-year-old former cricketer who made his debut in 1989, played 62 Test matches, 215 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 2 T20 Internationals during his career for New Zealand.

In Tests, Chris Cairns scored 3320 with an average of 33.53 and took 218 wickets with an economy rate of 3.28. The former all-rounder in ODIs amassed 4,950 runs with n average of 29.46 and scalped 201 wickets with an economy rate of 4.84.

He took one wicket and scored 52 runs in the shortest format of the game.