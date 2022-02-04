IND vs WI | Virat Kohli will help Rohit Sharma to do the right thing, says Irfan Pathan

Virat Kohli had relinquished his T20I captaincy after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2021, and later the 33-year-old was removed from the ODI leadership role as the BCCI preferred a single white-ball skipper. The T20I series against New Zealand was Rohit's first assignment as the skipper in the shortest format of the game, whereas the upcoming 50-over matches against West Indies will mark the beginning of his ODI captaincy stint. Kohli also quit his Test captaincy after losing the South Africa series, and Rohit is likely to replace him as India's new skipper in the longest format of the game.