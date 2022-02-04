IND vs WI | Virat Kohli will help Rohit Sharma to do the right thing, says Irfan Pathan

Today at 5:07 PM
Ahead of India's limited-overs series against West Indies, Irfan Pathan has stated that Virat Kohli will help the newly appointed white-ball captain Rohit Sharma to do the right thing. Pathan further stated that Kohli played a vital role in establishing the importance of fitness in Team India.
Team India is all set to lock horns with West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match series on February 6 in Ahmedabad. The remaining two fixtures of the ODI series will be played at the same venue, and the two teams will move to Kolkata for the T20I matches. The Indian squad will be led by Rohit Sharma, who will be back in action after recovering from a hamstring injury.
Virat Kohli had relinquished his T20I captaincy after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2021, and later the 33-year-old was removed from the ODI leadership role as the BCCI preferred a single white-ball skipper. The T20I series against New Zealand was Rohit's first assignment as the skipper in the shortest format of the game, whereas the upcoming 50-over matches against West Indies will mark the beginning of his ODI captaincy stint. Kohli also quit his Test captaincy after losing the South Africa series, and Rohit is likely to replace him as India's new skipper in the longest format of the game.
Meanwhile, Irfan Pathan has stated that Kohli will help Rohit to do the right thing. The former all-rounder further added that Kohli may not be the captain, but as long as he is in the team, the right-hand batsman will be a leader.
“He is not the captain, but as long as he is in the team, he is a leader. He will help the new captain to do the right thing," Irfan Pathan told The Hindu.
Pathan further reckoned that Kohli played a vital role in establishing the importance of fitness in Team India.
“He sent out the right messages and he took the team’s fitness to another level. Going forward, I am sure he will help out others, especially Rohit Sharma. Every captain contributes in unique fashion. Kohli had his energy, Rohit will give you calmness," he added.
