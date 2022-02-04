Pakistan pacer Mohammad Hasnain's bowling action declared illegal by Cricket Australia
Today at 10:58 AM
Pakistan speedster Mohammad Hasnain's bowling action has been declared illegal after the biochemical testing at an ICC accredited laboratory in Lahore. Hasnain's bowling action was reported by umpire Gerard Abood while playing for the Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League (BBL) on January 2.
Mohammad Hasnain has been banned from bowling due to illegal action, which was confirmed after the biochemical testing at an ICC accredited biomechanics laboratory in Lahore. The testing has revealed that Hasnain breached the ICC's 15-degree limit for elbow extension, which makes the action illegal.
Hasnain's bowling action was reported by umpire Gerard Abood during the Big Bash League (BBL) fixture between Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers on January 2. The Pakistan pacer had to be tested at the National Cricket Centre in Brisbane within 14 days before leaving the country However, Queensland's border restrictions amidst rising Covid-19 cases ruled out his travel to Brisbane, and the pacer had to depart for Pakistan early due to a recall by his country's cricket board.
Cricket Australia in a statement confirmed that Hasnain's bowling action has been found illegal after the biochemical testing.
“This process has been completed, with Hasnain’s action found to be illegal by the PCB’s testing laboratory and the report reviewed and verified by CA’s independent expert,” the CA said.
Hasnain has been featuring in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for the Quetta Gladiators in the ongoing edition of the tournament, and the pacer had scalped three wickets. According to ICC's regulation on illegal bowling action, the cricket board of a country can allow the bowler to continue bowling in their domestic tournaments. However, the PCB in a statement reckoned that Hasnain will not be allowed to continue to participate in the remainder of the PSL, and the cricket board appoint a bowling consultant who will work with the pacer to rectify his bowling action.
"The PCB has discussed the report with its own bowling experts and is confident that the problem can be resolved. The PCB will now appoint a bowling consultant who will work with Mohammad Hasnain so that he can rectify his bowling action and be ready for a reassessment," a PCB statement read.
"Hasnain is an asset for Pakistan and one of the very few bowlers to consistently click 145kph. As such, and keeping his future and Pakistan's interest at the forefront, the PCB, on the recommendation of the HBL PSL 2022 Technical Committee, has decided he will not be allowed to continue to participate in the HBL Pakistan Super League.
"Instead, he will use this time to work with the PCB-appointed bowling consultant to modify his bowling action so that he can apply for a reassessment and become eligible to return to international cricket as quickly as practically possible," the statement further added.
