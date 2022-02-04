IND vs WI | I really enjoy playing under Rohit Sharma, says Harshal Patel

Ahead of India's upcoming white-ball series against West Indies, Harshal Patel has stated that he really enjoys playing under Rohit Sharma. Harshal, who made his Team India debut during the New Zealand series has been added to the national squad for the upcoming T20I matches against West Indies.

Team India is all set to lock horns with West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match series on Sunday, February 6 in Ahmedabad. The remaining two fixtures will be played at the same venue, and after the conclusion of the ODI series, a three-match T20I series will be played between both countries, which will be held in Kolkata from February 16.

The BCCI have announced the India squad for the white-ball series against West Indies, and Harshal Patel, who had an excellent international debut during the New Zealand T20I series, has been retained in the team. The pacer made his Team India debut under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, and scalped four wickets from two T20Is against New Zealand in the T20I series. Harshal grabbed the attention of the selectors with his exuberant performance with the ball in IPL 2021, where he bagged 32 wickets, and became the leading wicket-taker in the 14th edition of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Harshal has spoken about Rohit Sharma's leadership qualities, and heaped praise on the Indian opening batsman. The speedster stated that he really enjoys playing under Rohit as the India white-ball captain gives freedom to the bowlers.

“He [Rohit Sharma] will basically give you the ball and if he has confidence in you, he will not tell you about what to do. ‘You know what to do, just go and do it’. So, he is that kind of a captain and I really enjoy playing under those kinds of captains,” said Harshal Patel while speaking on the Star Sports show Follow The Blues.

“I have my plans- Plan A, B, C so even when I get hit, I know what to do. I don’t like a lot of outside input and he fits exactly into that kind of personality as a captain. He is very relaxed and he gives you the freedom”, Harshal added.

After being appointed as India T20I captain, Rohit was also named as the ODI skipper as the BCCI removed Virat Kohli from the post ahead of the South Africa tour. However, Rohit missed the bilateral series in the rainbow nation due to a hamstring injury, and the Indian opener will be back in action when India lock horns with West Indies in the first ODI on February 6 in Ahmedabad.