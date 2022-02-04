England sack head coach Chris Silverwood after Ashes debacle

England have removed Chris Silverwood from the coaching role following the embarrassing 0-4 defeat in the Ashes 2021-2022 against Australia. Andrew Strauss, the new interim director of cricket, who replaced Ashley Giles, will appoint a caretaker coach for the tour of the West Indies in March.

England recently suffered a 0-4 defeat in the Ashes 2021-2022 against Australia, and the Joe Root-led side were completely outplayed by the hosts throughout the five-match Test series. Following the embarrassing Ashes defeat, fans and experts demanded a restructuring in the England team, and the series defeat also opened doors for fuming debates regarding the performance of the players.

In a recent development, England have parted ways with head coach Chris Silverwood, a day after Ashley Giles was sacked from his role of England managing director. Andrew Strauss has replaced Giles as interim director of cricket, and the former England captain will appoint a caretaker coach for the tour of the West Indies in March.

Silverwood, 46, joined England's coaching setup as the bowling coach in January 2018, and succeeded Trevor Bayliss as the head coach in 2019, the year in which the England cricket team won the ODI World Cup. During Silverwood's coaching stint, England won a Test series in South Africa, won the home series against West Indies and Pakistan in 2020 and clinched victory in Sri Lanka in 2021.

Silverwood reckoned that he enjoyed his time working with Joe Root and Eoin Morgan. The 46-year-old further added that it was a great honour to be England's head coach.

"The last two years have been very demanding but I have really enjoyed my time with the team and working with Rooty and Morgs, and I am very proud of this group considering the challenges. I leave with fond memories and I am now looking forward to spending some quality time at home with my family and embracing the next chapter," Silverwood said.

"It's been an absolute honour to be England Head Coach, and I'm extremely proud to have worked alongside our players and staff. I want to thank them all for the hard work and commitment they have given during my time in the role and I wish them all the very best moving forward," he added.

ECB CEO Tom Harrison stated that Silverwood is a man of integrity, and players and staff really enjoyed working with him.

"During his time in the role Chris has given absolutely everything to make a success of it. He is a man of great integrity, who players and staff alike have enjoyed working with," Tom Harrison said.