Cricket Australia confirm first Pakistan tour in 24 years

Cricket Australia (CA) on Friday, February 4 confirmed their first tour of Pakistan in 24 years, and approved the revised dates presented by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Australia and Pakistan will face each other in three Tests, as many ODIs and a lone T20I match during the trip. According to the revised schedule, the tour will begin with the first Test in Rawalpindi on March 4.

The second red-ball fixture will be played in Karachi, and Lahore will host the third and final Test. After the conclusion of the final Test match, the teams will return to Rawalpindi for playing the three-match ODI series and a one-off T20I.

CA chief executive Nick Hockley stated that the Australia tour of Pakistan will be a historic occasion, and the trip is important for the health of the game. Hockley further thanked the players and the team management for cooperating with the tour.

"I would like to thank the PCB and both the Pakistan and Australian Governments for ensuring the tour will proceed for the first time in 24 years. This is a historic occasion and important for the global growth and health of the game," Nick Hockley said.

"I would also like to thank the Australian Cricketers' Association and the players, coaches, support teams, staff and security experts for their collaboration in the planning for the tour. We are looking forward to an exciting series between two world-class teams," Hockley added.

On Thursday, Australia Test captain Pat Cummins had confirmed that all most all players of the national side are comfortable with touring Pakistan.

"I think we'll get close to a full-strength squad. There is still a little bit of work to do. We have received a lot of information and it has been great. All the pre-tour security and biosecurity work has been done and it's been fantastic," Cummins said.

PCB Chief Executive Faisal Hasnain reckoned that the Asian country is excited to host Australia for three Tests, three ODIs and a T20I.

"We are pleased that the Cricket Australia Board has formally approved their side's five-week tour itinerary and confirmed that their best available players will visit Pakistan for the first time in 24 years. We are really excited to host Pat Cummins and his players, and look forward to a competitive series that will comprise three Tests, three ODIs and a T20I," Faisal Hasnain said.

Fixtures

March 4-8: 1st Test, Rawalpindi

March 12-16: 2nd Test, Karachi

March 21-25: 3rd Test, Lahore

March 29: 1st ODI, Rawalpindi

March 31: 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi

April 2: 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi

April 5: T20I, Rawalpindi