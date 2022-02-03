 user tracker image
    Ranji Trophy to begin on February 10

    Saurashtra cricket team are the reigning champions of the Ranji Trophy

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 5:13 PM

    The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday, February 3 have informed the state associations that the Ranji Trophy will begin on February 10. The domestic tournament will be played in two phases, and the knockouts will be held from May 30 to June 26 after the conclusion of IPL 2022.

    According to the latest schedule released by the BCCI, the domestic tournament will have a total number of 64 matches, which will be played in 62 days across nine venues. The Elite group matches in the domestic tournament will be played across Rajkot, Cuttack, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Trivandrum, Delhi, Haryana and Guwahati, while Kolkata will host the Plate group matches

    The Elite group will consist of four teams, and the Plate group will have six teams. After three rounds of league matches, a total of nine teams, eight from Elite and one from the Plate group will qualify for the knockout stage. 

    The Ranji Trophy was previously scheduled to start on January 13, but the BCCI decided to postpone the tournament indefinitely due to rising Covid-19 cases in India. 

    Ranji Trophy Groupings

    Elite A (Rajkot): Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Meghalaya

    Elite B (Cuttack): Bengal, Baroda, Hyderabad, Chandigarh

    Elite C (Chennai): Karnataka, Railways, Jammu and Kashmir, Pondicherry

    Elite D (Ahmedabad): Saurashtra, Mumbai, Odisha, Goa

    Elite E (Thiruvananthapuram): Andhra, Rajasthan, Services, Uttarakhand

    Elite F (Delhi): Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Tripura

    Elite G (Rohtak, Gurugram): Vidarbha, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Assam

    Elite H (Guwahati): Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Chattisgarh

    Plate (Kolkata): Bihar, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh

