Ranji Trophy to begin on February 10

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday, February 3 have informed the state associations that the Ranji Trophy will begin on February 10. The domestic tournament will be played in two phases, and the knockouts will be held from May 30 to June 26 after the conclusion of IPL 2022.
According to the latest schedule released by the BCCI, the domestic tournament will have a total number of 64 matches, which will be played in 62 days across nine venues. The Elite group matches in the domestic tournament will be played across Rajkot, Cuttack, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Trivandrum, Delhi, Haryana and Guwahati, while Kolkata will host the Plate group matches
The Elite group will consist of four teams, and the Plate group will have six teams. After three rounds of league matches, a total of nine teams, eight from Elite and one from the Plate group will qualify for the knockout stage.
The Ranji Trophy was previously scheduled to start on January 13, but the BCCI decided to postpone the tournament indefinitely due to rising Covid-19 cases in India.
Ranji Trophy Groupings
Elite A (Rajkot): Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Meghalaya
Elite B (Cuttack): Bengal, Baroda, Hyderabad, Chandigarh
Elite C (Chennai): Karnataka, Railways, Jammu and Kashmir, Pondicherry
Elite D (Ahmedabad): Saurashtra, Mumbai, Odisha, Goa
Elite E (Thiruvananthapuram): Andhra, Rajasthan, Services, Uttarakhand
Elite F (Delhi): Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Tripura
Elite G (Rohtak, Gurugram): Vidarbha, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Assam
Elite H (Guwahati): Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Chattisgarh
Plate (Kolkata): Bihar, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh
