IPL 2022 | Want to play for Sunrisers Hyderabad again, says Priyam Garg

Ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction, former India Under 19 captain, Priyam Garg has stated that he wants to play for the Sunrisers Hyderabad again in the upcoming season. Garg played for the Hyderabad-based franchise in the previous two seasons of IPL, and has scored 205 runs from 19 IPL matches.

IPL 2022 will be an exciting season with the addition of two new teams, the Lucknow Supergiants and the Ahmedabad franchise. The 10-team tournament will produce more action with an increase in the number of matches this season. Also, a mega auction is scheduled on February 12 and 13 in Bangalore. More than 500 players have registered for the mega auction, and the IPL franchises will be looking forward to building a strong team with their auction picks.

Former India Under 19 captain Priyam Garg, who has featured for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the previous two seasons has stated that he wants to play for the same franchise in the 15th edition of the cash-rich league. Garg said that he wants to stay with SRH as he learned a lot from the team during his stint with the franchise.

"I want to play for Sunrisers Hyderabad again. I want to stay with them because I have been with them for two years and I have learnt a lot there and I share a very good bond with them. I want to play for the team for whom I have been playing," Priyam told TimesofIndia.com.

Garg has scored 205 runs from 19 IPL matches so far in the lucrative league. The right-hand batsman has shown glimpses of his talent while coming to bat in the lower order. The 21-year-old reckoned that playing in IPL gives a lot of exposure to the youngsters.

"IPL is a big platform and not just me, every player has got a lot of exposure because of this big tournament. I have learned a lot while playing in the IPL. You share space with star players, listen to their experiences and take tips from them. IPL helps a lot while playing international cricket. I am really thankful that I have got the opportunity with Sunrisers Hyderabad. I have had a wonderful experience with Sunrisers," he stated.

Garg played a brilliant knock of 51 runs from 26 balls in the previous edition against Chennai Super Kings, and displayed his hard-hitting skills. The right-hander revealed that sharing the dressing room with star players in the SRH squad helped him a lot during the last two seasons.

"I got to share the dressing room with star players like Kane Williamson, David Warner, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rashid Khan and of course the legend VVS Laxman. He (Laxman) has helped me a lot in improving my batting. He always advised me to just believe in myself, believe in my talent and keep my strong points ready when I am on the field," he added.