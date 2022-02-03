IPL 2022 | My favourite team is Chennai Super Kings, want to play under MS Dhoni, says Deepak Hooda

Ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction, Deepak Hooda has stated that his favourite team is Chennai Super Kings, and want to play under the leadership of MS Dhoni. Hooda recently earned the Team India call-up for the upcoming ODI series against West Indies, which is scheduled to begin on February 6.

India will host West Indies for the three ODIs and as many T20Is, and the tour will begin with the first 50-over fixture on February 6 in Ahmedabad. The remaining two ODIs will also be played at the same venue, whereas the T20Is will be held in Kolkata. The BCCI announced the India squad for the white-ball series against West Indies, and Deepak Hooda made a surprise entry to the ODI squad.

Hooda had a productive 2021/22 domestic season, as he scored 291 runs from 5 matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The stellar batting performance of the 26-year-old helped him to grab the attention of the selectors.

Meanwhile, Hooda in a recent interview with India News, stated that his favourite IPL team is Chennai Super Kings, and he wants to play under the leadership of MS Dhoni. The 26-year-old further revealed that he is a die-hard Dhoni fan.

"There is nothing like that. As of now, Deepak is not waiting for the auction on the 12th and 13th, he is just waiting for the 6th. There is no team as such, I just want to play. But my personal favourite team is the Chennai Super Kings. I am like a kid who wants to play under MS Dhoni," Hooda told India News.

"I am MS Dhoni's die-hard fan, I like his leadership as well. I have spoken to him many times. When I had come to the Indian team earlier as well, Dhoni bhai was also there. Then also I used to talk to him and after that, whenever we have met we have spoken," he added.

Hooda was part of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) squad over the last couple of seasons in the IPL, but the all-rounder was not retained by the franchise ahead of the mega auction. The spin-bowling all-rounder reckoned that he learned a lot from Anil Kumble, who serves as the director of cricket operations of the franchise.

"I got to learn a lot from Anil Kumble over the last two years. He is himself a legend, he has 1000 international wickets. Obviously, even if you talk a sentence or word with him, it is a learning for you. I was able to handle pressure better because Anil Sir was there.

"I matured a lot in the last two years. I was in the midst of very good people, Anil Sir is one among them, who improved me mentally as well as my game. I had gone after having not played domestic cricket but still played the first game in the IPL. The way he used to explain my role, I used to be extremely clear," Hooda added.