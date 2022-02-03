IND vs WI | Mayank Agarwal added to the 18-member squad as three players test positive for Covid-19

Mayank Agarwal has been added to the 18-member Indian squad for series against West Indies after seven members including three players have returned positive tests for Covid-19. Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shreyas Iyer are Covid-affected players and their participation remains in doubt.

India are scheduled to host the West Indies for a multi-format series starting from February 6. India will play three ODIs and three T20Is against West Indies. However, India have suffered a blow to their campaign as seven members including three players have returned positive tests for Covid-19. BCCI said in a statement that Mayank Agarwal has been added to the India ODI squad.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Mayank Agarwal to India's ODI squad after seven members, including three players of Team India (Senior Men) tested positive for Covid-19 following three rounds of RT-PCR testing," the BCCI said in a statement

"The members were asked to report in Ahmedabad on 31st January 2022 for the upcoming three-match ODI and T20I series against the West Indies. Every member was also asked to undergo an RT-PCR test at home before embarking on their journey to Ahmedabad and the travel was undertaken only after testing negative."

The release also notified that Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad were three players to be tested positive along with stand-by bowler Navdeep Saini, fielding coach T Dillip, Security Liaison officer B Lokesh and sports massage therapist Rajeev Kumar.

"Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan and fast bowler Navdeep Saini's (standby player) RT-PCR tests conducted on Monday (January 31st) have returned positive results. Fielding Coach T. Dilip and Security Liaison Officer B. Lokesh's RT-PCR tests conducted on Monday (January 31st) have returned positive results,” the release said.

"Ruturaj Gaikwad's RT-PCR test conducted on Tuesday (February 1st) has returned a positive result. He had tested negative during the first round of testing on Monday. Shreyas Iyer and Sports Massage Therapist Rajeev Kumar's RT-PCR tests conducted on Wednesday (February 2nd) have returned positive results. Both had tested negative in the first two rounds of testing."

The players will now remain in isolation and their participation in the ODI series looks uncertain.