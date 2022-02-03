IND vs SL | Day-night Test against Sri Lanka will be held in Bengaluru, confirms Sourav Ganguly

The BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Thursday has confirmed that the day-night Test between India and Sri Lanka will be played in Bengaluru. The former Indian captain further added that the Women's T20 Challenge will be held this year in May, and the tournament will happen during the IPL playoffs.

Team India will host West Indies for three ODIs and as many T20Is, and the tour will begin on February 6. After the conclusion of the white-ball series against West Indies, Sri Lanka will tour India for a two-match Test series, and three T20Is. India will play the Test series against Sri Lanka under a new captain, as Virat Kohli relinquished his leadership role in the red-ball format.

Earlier, reports suggested that the two-match Test series between India and Sri Lanka will have a pink-ball fixture, and Bengaluru is likely to host the game. In a recent development, the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Thursday, February 3, has confirmed that the day-night Test against Sri Lanka will be held in Bengaluru.

Previously, India have played the pink-ball Test at home against Bangladesh in November at Eden Gardens, and later along with England in February 2021 in Ahmedabad.

“Yes, the pink-ball Test will be happening in Bengaluru. We have not decided on all the venues for the Sri Lanka series yet, but it will be announced shortly,” Ganguly told Sportstar.

Speaking on the announcement of the new Test captain, Ganguly stated that the decision will be made by the selectors.

"Let's leave that to the selectors. Whatever they decide on captaincy, we will go by that," he added.

The BCCI president confirmed that the 15th edition of the IPL will be played in India unless the Covid-19 situation goes out of control.

"It will be held in India this year, until and unless Covid-19 hits the roof. As far as venues are concerned, we are looking at hosting the matches in Maharashtra -- Mumbai, and Pune. We will take a call on the venues for the knockout stages later," Ganguly said.

Ganguly further added that the Women's T20 Challenge will be held this year in May, and the tournament will happen during the IPL playoffs.

"The Women's T20 Challenge will again be back this year in May. Hopefully, in the future, we will be able to host a bigger women's IPL once the number of women players (player pool) goes up. But this year, the Women's T20 Challenge will happen during the IPL playoffs," Ganguly added.