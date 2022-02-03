U-19 World Cup 2022 | Plan was to bat till the end, not try too many shots, says Yash Dhull

After defeating Australia U19 by 96 runs in the semi-final of the tournament, India captain Yash Dhull stated that the plan for him Shaik Rasheed was to bat till the end. Dhull further added that the idea was to bat steadily, and not try too many shots after losing two wickets in quick succession.

India defeated Australia by 96 runs riding on the back of skipper Yash Dhull's terrific knock of 110 runs in the semi-final. The Indian captain was assisted by his deputy Shaik Rasheed who scored 94 and their partnership of 204 runs turned out to be a match-winning one for the U19 national side. In the bowling department, spinners Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Vicky Ostwal and Nishant Sindhu scalped six wickets between them, and guided their side to a comfortable win.

India under-19 captain Yash Dhull in the post-match presentation said it was a proud moment for him on becoming only the third Indian batsman in history to score a century in the tournament. Virat Kohli and former India under-19 skipper Unmukt Chand are the only others who have managed to achieve this feat.

Yash Dhull revealed the plan for him and Shaik Rasheed was to bat till the end.

"The plan for me and Rasheed was to bat till the end, and it worked. It’s a proud moment (to be the third Indian captain to score a U19 WC ton after Virat Kohli and Unmukt Chand). The idea was to bat steadily, not to try too many shots, and to bat past the 40th over. Myself and Rasheed bat well together, we combine well and it showed,” Dhull said after the game.

Yash Dhull heaped praise on Shaik Rasheed with whom he had a crucial partnership in the semi-final against Australia.

“Shaik Rasheed and I had a good partnership and we had good partnerships lower down as well. The way in which the boys are playing is good. Shaik Rasheed is mentally very strong. We were in the bubble together and he is always mentally prepared”.

India will lock horns with England in the U19 World Cup final on Saturday, February 5.