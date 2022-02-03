Evaluation of Justin Langer by Cricket Australia is fair, part of high-performance environment, says Pat Cummins

Australia Test captain Pat Cummins has said that evaluation of Justin Langer by Cricket Australia is fair and it is a part of a high performance environment. Team’s head coach Justin Langer’s contract will expire in June and his future will be decided before upcoming Australia’s tour to Pakistan.

Australia recently handed a 4-0 defeat to England in the Ashes 2021-2022, and displayed a great all-round performance throughout the five-match series against the Joe Root-led side. Earlier, ahead of the Ashes series, Australia had clinched the title in the T20 World Cup 2021 by defeating New Zealand in the summit clash. Australia head coach, Justin Langer played a crucial role in his side's success in all formats since his appointment to the post.

Langer joined the Australian team as head coach in 2018 after the sandpaper scandal in South Africa. Australia achieved several victories at home and overseas during Langer's coaching stint. However, the former Australian cricketer's contract as head coach expires in June. Last year in August, Langer's intense and old-school direct nature came under scrutiny, and the issue is likely to be discussed among the selection committee members.

A meeting on Friday by Cricket Australia will decide the future of Langer as head coach of the national team. Australia Test captain Cummins has said that Langer has been doing a fantastic job as head coach of the team, and his evaluation by Cricket Australia is fair.

"It lies in Cricket Australia's hands. JL has been doing a fantastic job. He has been there for four years. His contract is obviously up soon. So they're just going through an evaluation process at the moment which I think is fair and the right thing to do,” Cummins told reporters on Thursday.

"We all get evaluated all the time as cricketers, it's part of a high-performance environment," he added.

Cummins reckoned that the decision regarding Langer’s contract is in the hands of the board, and the Australian Test captain refrained from commenting about it.

"It's part of speculation which I don't think is healthy. I don't think it helps anyone. That is Cricket Australia's job, it's not my job. I have really liked my time working with JL,” Cummins stated.

"We have had an evaluation process, I have been part of that. A lot of other players and staff have been part of that. I've got huge respect for JL, I really like working with him," he added.