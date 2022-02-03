Ashley Giles steps down as England managing director after Ashes loss

Ashley Giles has stepped down as the England managing director following a review meeting by ECB to analyze the team’s Ashes performance, where they lost the series 0-4. Andrew Strauss will replace Ashley Giles for the post on an interim basis and the board will look for a full-time replacement.

England suffered a harrowing 4-0 defeat recently in the Ashes 2021-2022. The Joe Root-led side were outplayed by Australia in all departments throughout the five-match series. England will now have to make some changes in their squad and team management ahead of their next series.

In a recent development, Ashley Giles has stepped down as England managing director after a review meeting by the ECB to analyze England’s Ashes performance. There might be a few structural changes in the England set-up in the coming days as the team has been under scrutiny due to their embarrassing Ashes loss. The position of head coach Chris Silverwood is also under doubt, but no official decision has been taken regarding it.

"I'm extremely grateful to Ashley for his commitment and contribution to England men's cricket over the last three years," ECB CEO Tom Harrison said, reported Cricbuzz.

"He's highly respected throughout the game and has made a huge contribution to the ECB and England Men's cricket. Off the back of a disappointing men's Ashes this winter we must ensure we put in place the conditions across our game to enable our Test team to succeed."

Giles started his tenure as England managing director in 2018. The former England cricketer further revealed that the last couple of years has been challenging due to several challenges thrown up by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The past couple of years have been incredibly challenging and I'm proud of what we've been able to deliver in the toughest of circumstances. This has undoubtedly protected the future of the game in England and Wales,” Giles said.

"Despite these challenges, over the past three years, we have become 50-over World Champions, the top ranked T20I side in the world, we remain 4th ranked Test team and our under 19s have just reached the World Cup final for the first time in 24 years. I wish all our players and staff great success for the future.

"I'm now looking forward to spending some time with my family before looking at the next challenge," he adedd.