U-19 World Cup | India are a very good side, says Australia Under-19 captain Cooper Connolly

Today at 2:48 PM
Australia Under-19 captain Cooper Connolly has stated that India are a very good side to face in their semi-final clash on Wednesday, February 2 in Antigua. Connolly further added that Australia will have to play good cricket against India in order to defeat the former champions in the semi-finals.
Under 19 World Cup 2022 commenced on January 14 and Australia have reached the semi-finals of the tournament. Australia under-19 team will face India in the semi-final clash on Wednesday, February 2 in Antigua. Australia have won the U-19 World Cup title twice, while India have clinched the trophy four times.
Australia U-19 captain Cooper Connolly is of the opinion that India is a very good side, and his side will have to play some quality cricket to defeat the Yash Dhull-led side in the semi-final.
"There is no change from us in approach. We are just going to try and play some good cricket and hopefully, we can knock off India. They are a very good side and we know that, but I think if we play our best cricket we can beat them. To reach the final would be pretty cool. I spoke to Mitch Marsh briefly about it, because he won the last one for Australia (in 2010). I'd love to be able to get to that spot and do the same as him," he opined.
Teague Wyllie has scored 264 runs from four matches for Australia in the ongoing U-19 World Cup 2022. Connolly said that Wyllie is a talented player, and the right-hand batsman will play a crucial role in the upcoming matches for Australia.
Cooper Connolly in an official release said, "I said at the start of the tournament that he (Teague Wyllie) was going to be a big run-scorer for us. I backed him as a Western Australia man, I've seen him progress all the way from playing as a junior. He is a really talented guy" he stated.
"There is no reason why he can't continue to do that and I think he can play a big role for us in these last couple of matches."
