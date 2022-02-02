U-19 World Cup 2022 | Earthquake experienced during Ireland - Zimbabwe match - WATCH

Today at 5:01 PM
Live broadcast of the under-19 World Cup match between Ireland and Zimbabwe shook tremendously as an earthquake struck Port of Spain and sent tremors to the Queen's Park Oval ground in West Indies. The commentators in the video could be heard saying, "“I believe we are having an earthquake mate… In the box we are indeed we having an earthquake". The incident took place during Zimbabwe's batting innings.
According to a local news report, a 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck near Trinidad and Tobago on Saturday morning, and it occurred around 9:40 am at a depth of 10km.
“It was probably 15 to 20 seconds of extreme shaking,” Andrew Leonard, the commentator on air at that time, said to Cricbuzz on Sunday morning (January 30). “(It) never felt like that the Media Centre would collapse or anything. It was lack of control… that you were not able to control the shaking…, and no one knew when it was going to end. It seemed to be getting intense particularly in the middle. (It was) a tiny bit scary I guess.”
“We didn’t know anything happened,” Tim Tactor, Ireland captain, told the website after his team’s eight-wicket victory. “We were on the grass and it probably did not translate to us. It was 5.2, it was pretty big but, no, we did not hear anything during the game.”
Earthquake at Queen's Park Oval during U19 World Cup match between @cricketireland and @ZimCricketv! Ground shook for approximately 20 seconds during sixth over of play. @CricketBadge and @NikUttam just roll with it like a duck to water! pic.twitter.com/kiWCzhewro— Peter Della Penna (@PeterDellaPenna) January 29, 2022
