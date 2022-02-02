U-19 World Cup 2022 | Earthquake experienced during Ireland - Zimbabwe match - WATCH

“It was probably 15 to 20 seconds of extreme shaking,” Andrew Leonard, the commentator on air at that time, said to Cricbuzz on Sunday morning (January 30). “(It) never felt like that the Media Centre would collapse or anything. It was lack of control… that you were not able to control the shaking…, and no one knew when it was going to end. It seemed to be getting intense particularly in the middle. (It was) a tiny bit scary I guess.”