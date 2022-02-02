Suranga Lakmal to retire from international cricket after Sri Lanka tour of India

Former Sri Lanka Test captain Suranga Lakmal has informed Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) that he will retire from all forms of international cricket after the conclusion of the upcoming Sri Lanka Tour of India. The Sri Lankan pacer has so far scalped 168 Test wickets from 68 matches for his national side.

Suranga Lakmal on Wednesday, February 2 has informed Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) that he will retire from all forms of international cricket after the conclusion of the upcoming Sri Lanka Tour of India. The island nation will tour India for a two-match Test series, and three T20Is. According to the current schedule, the trip will begin with the first Test on February 25.

Lakmal made his international debut for Sri Lanka against India during an ODI fixture in 2009 in Nagpur and the right-arm pacer earned his Test cap within a year, when his side locked horns with West Indies. The 34-year-old made his T20I debut for Sri Lanka in 2011 during a fixture against England at Bristol.

Lakmal has so far featured in 68 Tets and bagged 168 wickets to his name in the longest format of the game. The right-arm pacer also led Sri Lanka in five Tests in 2018, and had a successful stint as the skipper of the national side. Lakmal led his side to a 2-0 win against South Africa at home. From 86 ODIs, the Sri Lankan pacer has clinched 109 wickets, and he claimed eight scalps from 11 T20Is.

In his retirement letter to SLC, Lakmal stated that the national team has helped him in shaping his professional life. The Sri Lankan pacer further thanked his teammates, coaches, and all the persons who were involved in his growth as a cricketer.

"I'm indebted to Sri Lanka Cricket for giving me this astonishing opportunity and having faith in me to bring back my motherland honour as it has been an absolute pleasure to be associated with the board that shaped my professional life and also enriched my personal development," said Lakmal in his retirement letter submitted to Sri Lanka Cricket.

"I have nothing but the utmost respect for all my players, coaches, team managers, support staff, administrative staff and all other support staff,'' Lakmal added.

Ashley De Silva, CEO of Sri Lanka Cricket, reckoned that Lakmal has been an excellent contributor to Sri Lanka Cricket over the years. De Silva further added that he is looking forward to seeing Lakmal's performance in India if the selectors consider the pacer for the tour.

"We take this opportunity to wish Lakmal the very best for his future endeavours, and look forward to seeing him perform for the country during the Sri Lanka Tour of India if the selectors consider him for the tour,'' said Ashley De Silva.

"Lakmal has been an excellent contributor for Sri Lanka Cricket and delivered some memorable spells during his national career, and his services will be remembered well," he added.