Prithvi Shaw is a terrific player like Virender Sehwag, says Michael Clarke

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has praised Prithvi Shaw saying that the Indian opening batsman is a terrific player like Virender Sehwag. Clarke further added that Shaw is an aggressive top-order batsman, and the Indian team management should show faith in the young cricketer.

India have produced a pool of talented youngsters in recent years. Prithvi Shaw is such a name who displayed a great batting performance in the U-19 and domestic cricket, which handed him the international debut in 2018. Prithvi Shaw made his debut against West Indies in a Test match in 2018, where he scored a century on debut.

However, since the Australia tour last year, Shaw has not been able to make it to the playing XI of the Indian team in red-ball cricket. Former Australia captain Micahel Clarke is of the opinion that Prithvi Shaw's game is very similar to Virender Sehwag. and the 22-year-old is an attacking batsman like the former Indian opener.

"He is a terrific player like Sehwag. Sehwag was a genius, who took the game forward. For someone like me, I love that brand of cricket. That aggressive batsman at the top of the order. That's why Sehwag was one of my favourite players. I would like to see India keep faith in him, a player like Prithvi Shaw, knowing he is young" said Michael Clarke during his conversation with Sony Ten.

Shaw was part of the India squad, that toured Australia last year, but the right-hand batsman failed to deliver during the trip. The Indian opening batsman was dismissed for a duck and four runs in the first and second innings of the series opener against Australia. Shaw only featured in the first Test and was then sidelined for the remaining three Tests against Australia. Since then, Shaw has been overlooked by the selectors, and the opening batsman did not receive a call to the India squad.

Clarke reckoned that Shaw needs more time to get settled at the international level for Team India.

"It was very hard to have too many expectations from Prithvi Shaw. He needed more time. It was his first opportunity in Australia. You want to give him every chance to see how he goes but unfortunately, he missed out in that Test match in Adelaide. It was his first tour of Australia, and I have no doubt he will come good," he stated.