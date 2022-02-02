NZ vs SA | Keegan Petersen ruled out of New Zealand tour due to Covid-19

Today at 4:24 PM
South Africa batsman Keegan Petersen has been tested positive for Covid-19, and the right-hand batsman will miss the two-match Test series against New Zealand. Petersen, who was adjudged Player of the series in the three Tests against India, has been replaced in the squad by Zubayr Hamza.
Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Wednesday, February 2 confirmed that Keegan Petersen will miss the two-match Test series against New Zealand after testing positive for Covid-19. The right-hand batsman played a pivotal role in South Africa's resounding 2-1 victory against India in the three-match Test series. The 28-year-old was the highest run-scorer with 276 runs from six innings at an average of 46.
Petersen, who was adjudged Player of the series in the three Tests against India, has been replaced in the squad by Zubayr Hamza. The two-match Test series between New Zealand and South Africa is scheduled to begin on February 17 in Christchurch. Hamsa, who last played a Test match during the third fixture between England and South Africa in 2020, has so far featured in five red-ball matches for the Proteas. The right-hand batsman has hit one half-century in the longest format of the game, which came against India in Ranchi in 2019.
New Zealand and South Africa will lock horns in two Tests, and both fixtures will be played in Christchurch.
Updated South Africa squad: Dean Elgar (capt), Temba Bavuma, Sarel Erwee, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Duanne Olivier, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Lutho Sipamla, Glenton Stuurman, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne (wk).
