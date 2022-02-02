NZ vs SA | Keegan Petersen ruled out of New Zealand tour due to Covid-19

Petersen, who was adjudged Player of the series in the three Tests against India, has been replaced in the squad by Zubayr Hamza. The two-match Test series between New Zealand and South Africa is scheduled to begin on February 17 in Christchurch. Hamsa, who last played a Test match during the third fixture between England and South Africa in 2020, has so far featured in five red-ball matches for the Proteas. The right-hand batsman has hit one half-century in the longest format of the game, which came against India in Ranchi in 2019.