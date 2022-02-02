IPL 2022 | Shreyas Iyer could be potential captain for KKR or RCB, opines Aakash Chopra

Today at 10:26 AM
Aakash Chopra has opined that Shreyas Iyer could be captain for KKR or RCB in the mega auction for the upcoming season. Chopra also added that Kagiso Rabada, plus Quinton de Kock and David Warner will be the most expensive overseas players from the marquee list in the upcoming auction.
IPL 2022 will be a 10-team affair and addition of two new teams makes the mega auction interesting. The mega auction will take place on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. BCCI had confirmed that 590 players will go under the hammer in the auction. They have also announced a 10-player marquee list which features some great players in the shortest format of the game. The two new teams are Lucknow Supergiants and Ahmedabad.
Ravichandran Ashwin, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, and Mohammed Shami are the four Indians included in the list who will have a good demand in the auction. Shreyas Iyer has experience of captaincy in the IPL and teams can look at him as their potential captaincy option. Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has said that Iyer will be the potential captaincy pick for KKR and RCB.
“Shreyas Iyer could be a potential captain of KKR or RCB. I don't think Punjab would be looking at him,” Chopra said on his official YouTube channel.
Chopra further added that Iyer will be the most expensive player in the IPL and three most expensive overseas players in the auction will be Kagiso Rabada, Quinton de Kock and David Warner.
“The most expensive player, to be very honest, is going to be Shreyas Iyer. In this list, the most expensive will be Iyer because Ishan Kishan is not there. If Ishan was there, there could've been a tug of war. Now, they will reserve money for Ishan and money will be splashed out for Iyer,” said Chopra.
“The three most expensive overseas players will be Rabada, and then one of Quinton de Kock or David Warner will be the most expensive overseas player as well. There's a good possibility.”
