IPL 2022 | Shreyas Iyer could be potential captain for KKR or RCB, opines Aakash Chopra

IPL 2022 will be a 10-team affair and addition of two new teams makes the mega auction interesting. The mega auction will take place on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. BCCI had confirmed that 590 players will go under the hammer in the auction. They have also announced a 10-player marquee list which features some great players in the shortest format of the game. The two new teams are Lucknow Supergiants and Ahmedabad.