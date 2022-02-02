IPL 2022 | Reports: Availability of Australia and England players uncertain for the upcoming season

Today at 11:54 AM
According to a report by Cricbuzz, participation of Australia and England players this year in IPL is uncertain in spite of being in the final auction list. The mega auction for the IPL 2022 is scheduled on February 12 and 13 in Bangalore and the availability of foreign players is still not known.
All the franchises are gearing up for the upcoming edition of IPL as it will be a 10-team affair and the mega auction becomes very crucial due to that. Teams have finalized their retention before the auction and will look to build their core through the auction. The auction is scheduled on February 12 and 13 in Bangalore. The final auction list includes a total of 590 players.
According to a report by Cricbuzz, there is a uncertainty over availability of England and Australia players. England players could be pulled back in the last week of May. Also, some of the Australian players might be missing if they will be selected for Australia’s tour to Pakistan from March 29 to April 5.
"In an ideal scenario, we would have preferred to know the availability with the auction list. It helps in planning but there were occasions we were given this crucial the night before the auction,” a franchise official said to Cricbuzz.
In total 220 players from 14 countries have agreed to be available for the 15th season of the tournament but the exact duration of their participation is still unknown.
"The IPL 2022 Player Auction Rules and the availability details of Overseas players along with the update on the players who have been reported or banned for suspect bowling action will be sent in due course," the BCCI has told the teams.
