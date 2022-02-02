ICC T20I Rankings | KL Rahul moves up to 4th spot in T20I rankings

Indian batsman KL Rahul moved one moved up by one spot to the fourth position in recently released ICC men's T20I rankings. The Indian opening batsman with 729 rating points is the only Indian batsman to be in the top 5. India's former skipper Virat Kohli with 659 points is at 10th spot with 657 points, whereas the white-ball skipper of the Men in Blue, Rohit Sharma is at the 11th position with 645 points.