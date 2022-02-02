ICC T20I Rankings | KL Rahul moves up to 4th spot in T20I rankings

Today at 6:13 PM
Indian batsman KL Rahul moved one moved up by one spot to the fourth position in recently released ICC men's T20I rankings. The Indian opening batsman with 729 rating points is the only Indian batsman to be in the top 5. India's former skipper Virat Kohli with 659 points is at 10th spot with 657 points, whereas the white-ball skipper of the Men in Blue, Rohit Sharma is at the 11th position with 645 points.
The T20I batting rankings are led by Babar Azam, who sits at the top with 806 points, followed by his compatriot Mohammad Rizwan (798) and South Africa's Aiden Markram (796).
In the T20I all-rounder's list, England's Moeen Ali jumped two spots in the recently released ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings leaving behind Australia's Glenn Maxwell and Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga. Moeen Ali now sits at the third spot with 205 rating points on the back of his stellar performances in the recently concluded T20I series against West Indies. The 34-year-old cricketer is only behind Shakib Al Hasan with 231 rating points and Mohammed Nabi with 260 points.
In the bowling chart, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the best-placed Indian at the 20th position, and Jasprit Bumrah sits at the 26th spot. Jason Holder, who recently claimed four wickets from four balls against England in a T20I fixture, moved to the 23rd spot with a gain of 20 rating points.
It is interesting to note that no Indian player features in the top 10 list of ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings.
