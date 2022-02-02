I idolise MS Dhoni, want to become a finisher like him, says Shahrukh Khan

Today at 5:20 PM
Ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction, Tamil Nadu batsman Shahrukh Khan has stated that he idolises MS Dhoni, and wants to become a finisher like the former Indian captain. Shahrukh has been included as one of the two stand-by players in the India squad for the upcoming home series against West Indies.
The BCCI recently announced the India squad for the upcoming white-ball series against West Indies, which begins on February 6. The West Indies tour of India consists of three ODIs and as many T20Is, and Rohit Sharma will begin his ODI captaincy stint during the white-ball series against West Indies.
The selectors have also announced Shahrukh Khan and R Sai Kishore as stand-by players for the upcoming home series against West Indies. Shahrukh walked into the limelight after his stellar performances with the bat for the Punjab Kings in IPL 2021. The Tamil Nadu-born cricketer scored 153 runs from 11 matches for PBKS in the 14th edition of the cash-rich league. The right-hand batsman launched the ball 10 times over the boundary ropes in the last season of IPL at a strike rate of 134.21.
Meanwhile, Shahrukh has stated that he idolises MS Dhoni, and wants to become a finisher like the former Indian captain. The right-hand batsman further added that he always put his team first and does not think about pressure while batting.
"I idolise MS Dhoni and want to finish games the way he did for India. I have always looked up to Dhoni and I want to become a finisher like him," Shahrukh told TimesofIndia.com.
"When I go to the crease, I am mentally prepared and don't think about the pressure. I keep calm and play my game. I know how to shift gears as per match situations. I always want to get the job done for my team. I don't let the pressure hit me when I go to the crease. When you think about your individual performance rather than the team, then the pressure can be clearly seen on your face. And, I put my team first, not me. I don't think about myself. That's why I don't feel pressure," he added.
In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final in November last year, Shahrukh scored an exuberant 33 not out from 15 balls, and hit a huge six off the final delivery of the innings to help Tamil Nadu to lift the title by defeating Karnataka in the summit clash.
Shahrukh reckoned that he is happy with his performance, and his hard work helped him to grab the attention of the selectors. The 26-year-old further added that he is prepared to play for Team India at the international level.
"The path is clear now. I am very happy. I have managed to grab the attention of the selectors. If you had asked me a year back, I would have said I am not ready, but if you ask me now, I will say 'yes, I am prepared to don the India jersey'. I am ready now. I can say this with my head held high. It is a dream that I have been living. I am really excited to be a part of the team. Looking forward to learning a lot," Shahrukh added.
