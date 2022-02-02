I idolise MS Dhoni, want to become a finisher like him, says Shahrukh Khan

"When I go to the crease, I am mentally prepared and don't think about the pressure. I keep calm and play my game. I know how to shift gears as per match situations. I always want to get the job done for my team. I don't let the pressure hit me when I go to the crease. When you think about your individual performance rather than the team, then the pressure can be clearly seen on your face. And, I put my team first, not me. I don't think about myself. That's why I don't feel pressure," he added.