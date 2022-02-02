Daniel Vettori was a massive help for me in my earlier days at RCB , reveals Yuzvendra Chahal

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has revealed that Daniel Vettori played a crucial role in improving his bowling saying that he was a massive help for him in his earlier days at RCB. Chahal also added that Vettori’s advice to him regarding wrist position is helpful for him even today.

Yuzvendra Chahal has been one of the frontline spinners in the Indian team. The leg-spinner has 99 wickets from 59 ODIs and 64 wickets from 50 T20Is. Also, Chahal has been one of the mainstays in the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Chahal was selected in the Indian team on the back of consistent performances for RCB after joining them in 2014.

He worked closely with Daniel Vettori for next five seasons as the latter was head coach of the team. Reflecting on the coaching by Vettori, Chahal revealed that he was a massive help for the spinner in his earlier days at RCB.

“He had become the head coach when I joined them in 2014. He was a massive help for me in my earlier days at RCB. As a bowler, as a human being, as a person with cricket knowledge, he helped me a lot. He never used to change my bowling style, he just used to let me know how the ball is coming out and whether it's drifting-in a lot and stuff like that,” Chahal told Ashwin.

"He used to pull me aside and make me bowl extra overs on open wickets. (Helped me in) Only those simple, small body movements. And I had to improve on that only. He used to send me bowling videos after 3-4 matches. But he never put me under any pressure on me as head coach.”

“He clearly told me there are 14 matches in the tournament and it is a T20 format. You can have 3-4 bad games, but for those remaining 10 matches, the economy must be under 7. I don't want you going for 8-9 runs per over in seven matches and 7 runs per over in the remaining games. I'm giving you a 3-4 match margin.”

Chahal was impressive in the 2015 season as he scalped 23 wickets from 15 fixtures with a bowling average of 18.04. Chahal revealed that Vettori’s advice regarding the importance of wrist position still helps him.

"He was my favourite left-arm spinner. I used to learn a lot from him on how to change my pace using the same action in the same match. I used to bat against him in the nets to learn these tricks. I couldn't read him at all," he concluded.

“He told me that it's all about wrist position and by changing it in the last moment, it would become difficult for the batsman to read it. Then I realized that you don't have to change the action and the only key factor is the wrist position. To this date, that advice still helps me."