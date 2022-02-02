We are changing our views and opinions about Rishabh Pant every day, says Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar has said that views and opinions about Rishabh Pant are changing every day due to his lack of consistency in run-scoring. Gavaskar further added that Pant should give himself a little bit of time in the middle to succeed just like he did in the historic Australia tour last year.

India recently lost the three-match Test series and the ODI matches against South Africa after heading as favourites into the series. India faced a lot of trouble in the middle-order batting during the Test series and the white-ball series in the rainbow nation. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, who has been considered as strong pillars of the Indian middle-order in Test cricket, are facing drought for runs, and failed miserably in the South Africa series.

Rishabh Pant, who played a pivotal role in India's win in Australia, registered a hundred in the final innings of the third Test, but the left-hand batsman's shot selection at the crucial junctures of the match is being criticized by many. In the three-match ODI series, Pant scored 85 runs in the second fixture, but threw away his wicket in the very first ball he faced in the final game. The southpaw has been a terrific performer for Team India, but his shot selection and lack of consistency in run-scoring has opened doors for fuming debates among fans and experts.

Meanwhile, Sunil Gavaskar has opined that Pant makes everyone change their opinions with the knocks he plays for the national side. The former Indian cricketer further added that head coach Rahul Dravid should make Pant understand that he should give himself a little bit of time in the middle.

"We all know what he is capable of. We all are changing our views and opinions about him every other day. One day he plays a blinder of an innings, the next day he plays a shot which makes you wonder. But somewhere down the line, my feeling is that Rahul Dravid will sit him down and tell him what a marvelous talent he is. And all that he needs to do is to give himself a little bit of time in the middle like he did in Australia," Gavaskar said on Sports Today.

Pant played a crucial role in India’s historic series win in Australia last year, where they won by 2-1. Pant had scored 274 runs from three matches with two brilliant half-centuries.

Citing the example of Pant's knocks in Australia, Gavaskar said that the left-hand batsman gave himself some time on the pitch, which made it easier for him to score runs.

"The reason we bring that Australia Tests up is that when he scored that 96 in Sydney, 89 in Brisbane, he gave himself time and only after that he started to go for the big shots. And that's because it becomes easier. You know what the pitch is doing, your feet are moving, your eyes are set. And with all those shots, even if he scores 0 off 10 deliveries, in the next 4 he can score 16," Gavaskar said.

"That is the capability that he has, so that is why now Rahul Dravid needs to sit with him and tell him some home truths. This is what is expected to you when you bat at No. 4. We don't want a strike rate of 300, we want a strike-rate where you are taking the team home. He has done it in the past and he can do it again. With that goodness in talent, comes a little sense of wanting to do that much better for the team," he added.