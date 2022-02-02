BCCI planning to host day-night Test against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru - Reports

Today at 1:01 PM
According to a Times of India report, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to conduct the pink-ball Test between India and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru. According to the current schedule, the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka is scheduled to begin on February 25 in Bengaluru.
Team India are all set to face West Indies in three ODIs and as many T20Is, and the trip will begin with the first 50-over match on February 6 in Ahmedabad. While all the ODIs is set to be played in Ahmedabad, the T20I matches in the home series will be held in Kolkata. After India's white-ball series against West Indies, the national side will face Sri Lanka in two Tests and three T20Is.
The Sri Lanka tour of India is scheduled to start with the first Test on February 25 in Bengaluru. Virat Kohli had relinquished his Test captaincy after India suffered a 1-2 defeat against South Africa in the three-match red-ball series. The BCCI is yet to announce the new Test skipper, and the decision is expected to be made ahead of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.
According to the Times of India report, the BCCI is planning to organize the day-night Test between India and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru. The report further suggests that the tour is likely to start with the T20I series, and the first two white-ball matches will be played in Dharmasala. The third T20I and the first Test of the trip are likely to be played in Mohali. The day-night cannot be conducted in Mohali as dew is expected to a play big role in the pink-ball Test. The source added that the final schedule for the Sri Lanka tour of India will be confirmed soon.
"There is a chance that the first two T20Is to start the tour will be played in Dharamshala before the series moves to Mohali for the third T20I and the first Test. Lucknow may miss out on hosting a T20I. Having the pink ball Test in Mohali is difficult since dew is expected to play a big role. However, BCCI is still monitoring the Covid-19 situation in the country. A final call to tweak the schedule will be taken soon," a BCCI source said.
It was earlier reported that the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) had asked the BCCI to start the tour with the T20I matches. Sri Lanka will play a three-match T20I series against Australia, starting from February 11, and the tour will with the final fixture on February 20.
