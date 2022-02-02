BCCI planning to host day-night Test against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru - Reports

According to the Times of India report, the BCCI is planning to organize the day-night Test between India and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru. The report further suggests that the tour is likely to start with the T20I series, and the first two white-ball matches will be played in Dharmasala. The third T20I and the first Test of the trip are likely to be played in Mohali. The day-night cannot be conducted in Mohali as dew is expected to a play big role in the pink-ball Test. The source added that the final schedule for the Sri Lanka tour of India will be confirmed soon.