IND vs WI | Virat Kohli is an 'enforcer' of runs, says Aakash Chopra

Virat Kohli 's form is a talking point amongst fans and cricket experts. The former India captain who used to score centuries with much ease is struggling to get one for over two years now. Virat Kohli has played some crucial knocks for the team in the past few months but has not been able to convert it into a century. Aakash Chopra, the former Indian cricketer and now a commentator deep dived into the issues that Kohli the batsman is facing and tried to explain them.

"From a personal and individual standpoint, you want to convert those 50s into 100s because you’ve got to save something for the rainy days as well. He’s not going through a bad patch of form, so to speak, in terms of runs, but when you see him bat, you don’t see the same Virat Kohli. He’s not imposing, he’s not dominating, he’s still scratching around, he’s scoring those runs and that’s what all great players do – we saw Sachin, Rahul – we’ve seen them accumulate runs, but he’s (Virat Kohli) not an accumulator, he’s an enforcer but he’s not there yet," he said

“But the one thing I actually want to see, is now Rohit Sharma will have his stamp of authority and the brand of cricket that he wants to play. Virat Kohli has to be a part of the same philosophy. And once you have a different philosophy in place, sometimes it just liberates you, because you are not really thinking about, ‘Ok, I need to score or I need to do this. This is what all of us have to do together.’ And that is what I am waiting to see, whether it unleashes and liberates Virat Kohli, no matter you get out on 50 but score that 50 off 55 balls, don’t worry about scoring a century, finishing games off, as a captain, you’ve done it all this while. It’s no longer your only job, your job description has changed a little,” he explained.