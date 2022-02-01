IPL 2022 | Shahrukh Khan sets new base price ahead of mega auction

Today at 7:42 PM
As the Indian Premier League auction approaches, middle-order batter Shahrukh Khan decided to increase his base price from Rs 20 lakhs and set it at Rs 40 lakhs which is the maximum an uncapped player can keep. Shahrukh Khan is known for his ability to finish games and could start a bidding war.
Shahrukh Khan is one of the most talked-about domestic players as the Indian Premier League's mega auction approaches. The right-handed batter is known for his ability to finish games which he showed glimpses of during last year's IPL while playing for the KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings franchise. The uncapped Indian batter before the mega auction decided to increase his base price from Rs 20 lakhs and has now set it to Rs 40 lakhs which is the maximum that an uncapped player can keep.
The right-handed batter had a terrific run in last year's Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy which has helped him solidify his image as a finisher. While playing for Tamil Nadu in the final of Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, Shahrukh Khan was batting when his team Tamil Nadu needed 16 runs off the final over against Karnataka.
Shahrukh Khan had struck 11 runs in the first five balls leaving him with 5 runs to get off the final ball. The power-hitter did the unthinkable as he smashed Karnataka fast bowler Prateek Jain over square leg for a huge six helping Tamil Nadu lift the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for the second year in a row.
Since then, the batter's performance has been praised by many cricket experts as well as fans. This is the reason why many IPL teams will be looking to have him in their team as he has shown the ability to absorb pressure and win games for them.
