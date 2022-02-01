IPL 2022 | Shahrukh Khan sets new base price ahead of mega auction

Shahrukh Khan is one of the most talked-about domestic players as the Indian Premier League's mega auction approaches. The right-handed batter is known for his ability to finish games which he showed glimpses of during last year's IPL while playing for the KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings franchise. The uncapped Indian batter before the mega auction decided to increase his base price from Rs 20 lakhs and has now set it to Rs 40 lakhs which is the maximum that an uncapped player can keep.