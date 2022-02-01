IPL 2022 | BCCI releases list of players in the mega auction, no Chris Gayle and Ben Stokes

Today at 3:43 PM
The BCCI have released the complete list of players to go under the hammer in the mega auction for the upcoming season on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. Some major players including Chris Gayle, Ben Stokes, Mitchell Starc and Joe Root will be not able to participate in the upcoming season.
IPL 2022 will be an exciting tournament as it will be a 10-team affair as the Lucknow Supergiants and Ahmedabad are two franchises who will be the new entrants. Also, there will be a mega auction which will give the teams an opportunity to build a squad with a new core. The auction for the upcoming season will be held on February 12 and 13 and it will feature 590 cricketers going under the hammer.
"The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Player Auction list is out with a total of 590 cricketers set to go under the hammer during the two-day mega auction which will take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13, 2022," BCCI said in a statement.
228 players are capped players, 355 are uncapped players while 7 are from associate nations. Jofra Archer, who was expected to miss the list due to injury, has made his name available but will be available from the 2023 season onwards. Usma Khawaja is another name to enter the auction who might be in great demand as he walks into the auction on the back of a good Ashes series.
Some major players are also missing from the auction as Chris Gayle will not participate in the auction along with Mitchell Starc and Joe Root. It is reported by British Media that Ben Stokes will now focus on County Cricket after England’s embarrassing loss in the Ashes and will miss the tournament.
