IPL 2022 | BCCI releases list of players in the mega auction, no Chris Gayle and Ben Stokes

IPL 2022 will be an exciting tournament as it will be a 10-team affair as the Lucknow Supergiants and Ahmedabad are two franchises who will be the new entrants. Also, there will be a mega auction which will give the teams an opportunity to build a squad with a new core. The auction for the upcoming season will be held on February 12 and 13 and it will feature 590 cricketers going under the hammer.