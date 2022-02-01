IND vs WI | West Bengal Government to allow 75% attendance for India-West Indies T20Is

Today at 10:48 AM
The West Bengal Government has allowed 75% attendance for the T20I series between India and West Indies through an official notification on Monday. The tour will consist of three ODIs and the three T20I fixtures of the series will be played on February 16, 18, and 20 respectively.
India are set to host a tour of three ODIs and three T20Is against West Indies starting from February 6. The T20Is will be hosted by Eden Gardens in Kolkata while the ODIs will be hosted in Ahmedabad. The series was speculated to be held behind closed doors but there is a positive development about it.
The West Bengal Government allowed a 75% spectator attendance for the series between these two countries. As per a notification issued by the state government "all indoor and outdoor sports activities will be allowed with 75 per cent of the capacity of the venue", which means a crowd attendance of around 50,000 can be expected. Bengal Cricket President Avishek Dalmiya said that he was thankful for the announcement.
"We are thankful to the honourable Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, chief secretary and Government of West Bengal for announcing resumption of sporting activities as well as for allowing 75 per cent of the capacity of spectators back to the stadium," CAB president Avishek Dalmiya said in a statement.
"We feel that it will give a fresh lease of life to the sports persons of the state.
"After the New Zealand T20I last year, this time too, CAB is confident that it will be able to successfully host the three T20Is against the West Indies in a similar manner."
CAB also wants to resume local cricket tournaments as early as possible following Covid-19 protocols. They have vaccinated all the players above the age of 15 who would be participating in the CAB leagues.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.