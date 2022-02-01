IND vs WI | Virat Kohli will be a key factor, opines Ajit Agarkar

Former India cricketer Ajit Agarkar is of the opinion that Virat Kohli would be a key factor for India in the upcoming series against West Indies and a lot will depend on how quickly he discovers his form. Agarkar also mentioned that a team’s success is measured by the number of matches it wins.

India are set to take on West Indies in the upcoming series. Both teams will play three ODIs as well as three T20Is. India recently lost a three match ODI series against South Africa by 1-2. India’s batting order is heavily reliant on top order and the form of Virat Kohli might be an issue of concern for the team. Kohli has been able to score half-centuries and is getting starts but hasn’t been able to convert it into a big hundred.

Former India cricketer Ajit Agarakar is of the opinion that Kohli will be the key factor and he should rediscover his form quickly for team to win fixtures with ease.

"We talk about different combinations before - Virat Kohli would be a key factor because of the kind of the player that he is but at the moment he isn't at his best, which is a fact and the quicker he discovers his form it's going to be that much easier for Rohit Sharma to then manage that thing because of what he can do on his own, Virat Kohli," Agarkar said speaking on a Star Sports show “Game Plan”.

"Virat Kohli's form is a concern, but we all know what a player he is. So, hopefully, he discovers his form sooner rather than later," he said.

Agarkar also mentioned that winning the matches is very important for the morale of the team.

"At the end of the day you're only as successful as your team is and if you don't win, it eventually doesn't matter how great a player you are out on the field, it's not enjoyable playing in the team," he stated.

The tour will start with three ODIs from February 6 and all the matches will be played in Ahmedabad. The three T20Is will be played on 16, 18 and 20 February in Kolkata.