Ind vs WI | ODI's to be played without crowd, confirms Gujarat Cricket Association

The upcoming ODI series between India and West Indies which is scheduled to take place in Gujarat from February 6 will be played without any crowds from February 6. Gujarat Cricket Association announced their decision as a precautionary measure to the new Omicron variant of coronavirus.

India will host a series of three ODIs and three T20Is agsint West Indies. All three fixtures of the ODI series are to be played in Ahmedabad. The Gujarat Cricket Association on February 1, Tuesday announced that India's three-match One Day International (ODI) series against West Indies will be played without any spectators. The announcement came keeping in mind safety measures against the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We are all set to host West Indies Tour of India ODI Series 2022. Considering the current situation, all the matches will be played behind closed doors," Gujarat Cricket Association said taking on Twitter.

"The 1st ODI on 6th of Feb will be a very special and historic match as India will be playing its 1000th ODI. The Indian team will be the first cricket team in the world to achieve this feat."

Earlier in the day, the West Bengal government had announced that they will allow 75 percent attendance for the upcoming T20 International series between India and West Indies at the iconic Eden Gardens cricket ground which will be played from February 16th to February 20th, 2022.

Cricket Association of Bengal President Avishek Dalmiya had thanked Mamata Banerjee for the decision.

"We are thankful to the honourable Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, chief secretary and Government of West Bengal for announcing the resumption of sporting activities as well as for allowing 75 percent of the capacity of spectators back to the stadium".

"We feel that it will give a fresh lease of life to the sportspersons of the state."

After the New Zealand T20I last year, this time too, CAB is confident that it will be able to successfully host the three T20Is against the West Indies in a similar manner."