ICC Women's ODI Rankings | Mithali Raj climbs to second spot, Smriti Mandhana retains position at sixth

Today at 4:59 PM
Indian captain and star batter Mithali Raj reached the second spot while Smriti Mandhana has retained her sixth place in the recently released rankings by the International Cricket Council on Tuesday. consistent performances by Mithali Raj with the bat has helped her climb up the rankings.
In the recently released ICC Women's ODI Rankings, Indian captain and batter Mithali Raj managed to reach the second position. Mithali Raj with 738 ranking points is only behind Australian batter Alyssa Healy who is the current number one and leads the rankings with 750 points.
Since making her debut in 1999, Mithali Raj has played 220 One Day Internationals for India and scored 7,391 runs with an average of 51.3. Mithali has scored seven ODI centuries in her career so far.
Another Indian batter who features in the top 10 of the prestigious list is Smriti Mandhana. The left-handed opening batter is poised at the sixth spot with 710 points. India's all-rounder Deepti Sharma also climbed up the rankings by one spot and now sits at the fourth spot in the list for all-rounders with 299 rating points.
Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami is also poised at the second spot in the recently released rankings with 727 points. Australian cricketer Jess Jonassen leads the bowling rankings with 760 points for her stellar performances throughout the season.
