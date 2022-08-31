Nobody can fill in 'passionate' Jhulan Goswami’s shoes ever, remarks Harmanpreet Kaur

Today at 4:00 PM
India women’s skipper Harmanpreet Kaur paid a glowing tribute to Jhulan Goswami, saying the veteran pacer’s passion for cricket is unmatched and ‘nobody can fill her shoes’. Goswami will play her last game for India on September 24 at Lord's in the third and final ODI of the series against England.
After an illustrious career spanning more than two decades, Jhulan Goswami, the leading wicket-taker in international cricket, is set to retire from national duties on September 24 after India's third and final ODI against England at Lord's. She remains the only woman to have 200 ODI scalps.
Having made her International debut back in 2002, Goswami retired from T20s in 2018, and played her last Test match in October last year. In all, she has played 12 Tests, 68 T20Is and 201 ODIs including six World Cup appearances.
Harmanpreet Kaur, India women's skipper paid a rich tribute to Goswami ahead of their England tour. Notably, Kaur made her debut under Goswami in a game against Pakistan at the 2009 World Cup and admitted that she has learned plenty of leadership skills from Goswami during their journey. Kaur particularly highlighted Goswami's energy in training sessions and her immense passion for the game.
"She (Goswami) goes to every game with the same kind of passion which is unmatched, nobody can beat that. She's someone who always puts in the same kind of effort, bowling two-three hours. She still puts in the same kind of hard work she used to during her early days... I've never seen her make any changes to her practice regimen," Kaur told reporters, shared by the BCCI Women.
"You hardly see any bowler doing like that, or even at the nets while batting. Nobody can match the passion she has for cricket."
While recalling her first memory with Goswami, Kaur spoke about her first international game under the veteran fast bowler and pointed out how she used to lead by example.
"When I made my debut she was the captain, it's a great opportunity for me that I would be leading the side when she would be playing her last ODI. When I entered the team, she was the one who was leading from the front. I've learnt a lot from her. Nobody can fill in her shoes," Kaur added.
"As a cricketer and a person, I've learnt a lot from her. She's a great example for all of us. There are many back home who have grown up watching her and then took up the sport."
