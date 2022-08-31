New Zealand's Colin de Grandhomme bids adieu to international cricket

Today at 3:06 PM
New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme has announced his retirement from international cricket at the age of 36. De Grandhomme made the decision on Wednesday after discussions with New Zealand Cricket, walking away having played 29 Tests, 45 ODIs, and 41 T20Is since making his debut in 2012.
"I accept I'm not getting any younger and that the training is getting harder, particularly with the injuries. I also have a growing family and am trying to understand what my future looks like post-cricket. All of this has been on my mind over the past few weeks," de Grandhomme said in a statement released by New Zealand Cricket.
"I've been fortunate enough to have had the opportunity to play for the Black Caps since debuting in 2012, and I'm proud of my international career - but I feel this is the right time to finish."
In Auckland in 2012, de Grandhomme began his international career with a T20I against Zimbabwe. He played almost rgularly across all three formats for New Zealand, particularly because of his all-round ability. He was part of the New Zealand team that defeated India in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship last year and the side that narrowly went down in the historic 2019 World Cup final against England.
De Grandhomme's best records were in T20Is, where he scored 505 runs in 41 matches at a strike rate of 138.35 and took 12 wickets.
"I've loved being part of this team over the past decade and am grateful for the experiences we've shared together. I've made many lasting friendships with team-mates, coaching staff and opponents, and will treasure the memories for the rest of my life," he added.
BLACKCAPS and @ndcricket all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme has announced his retirement from international cricket. #CricketNation https://t.co/IfY45v2Wbj— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) August 31, 2022
