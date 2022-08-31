ICC T20I Rankings | Hardik Pandya occupies career-best fifth place among all-rounders

In the latest ICC T20I Rankings, Hardik Pandya jumped eight places on the T20I all-rounder rankings, reaching fifth position, his career-best rank in the format. The star Indian all-rounder impressed with both bat and ball against Pakistan on Sunday, returning excellent figures of 3-25 as well as scoring a handy 17-ball 33 to help his side beat their arch-rivals by five wickets at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The game was India's Asia Cup opener, and riding on his brilliance, they started off the tournament in style.