ICC T20I Rankings | Hardik Pandya occupies career-best fifth place among all-rounders

Hardik Pandya has made headlines again, this time in the latest ICC T20I rankings for all-rounders. Hardik's 3-25 against Pakistan on Sunday, followed by an unbeaten 17-ball 33 which took India past the finishing line, helped him to reach his career-best fifth place in the all-rounders' chart.
With 167 rating points, Hardik sits at fifth place among all-rounders. Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi tops the chart, with 257 points, followed by Shakib Al Hasan (245), Moeen Ali (221), and Glenn Maxwell (183).
Elsewhere, Afghanistan's fiery start at Asia Cup helped their superstars reach new heights at the latest rankings. Premier leg-spinner Rashid Khan moved up to third place (708) among bowlers, only behind Josh Hazlewood (792) and Tabraiz Shamsi (716). Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who currently leads the wicket-takers list in the 2022 Asia Cup with five scalps from two games, jumped to ninth spot as well.
Meanwhile, Pakistan's duo Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan lead the batsman's chart, with 810 and 796 points respectively. Suryakumar Yadav slipped to third place, with 792 points.
Some big movements in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings after the first few matches of #AsiaCup2022 📈📉— ICC (@ICC) August 31, 2022
Details 👇https://t.co/Mu2pzpq5GW
