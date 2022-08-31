ENG vs SA 2022 | England remain unchanged for third Test versus South Africa

Today at 4:45 PM
England have picked an unchanged 14-member squad for the third and deciding Test match against South Africa at The Oval starting September 8. The Ben Stokes-led side, after an embarrassing defeat in the series opener, came back with an innings-and-85-run victory to level the series 1-1.
England have named an unchanged squad for the third and final Test against South Africa that begins next Thursday, September 8, at The Oval.
Following an innings-and-85-run triumph at Old Trafford, squaring the series at one apiece after the Dean Elgar-led side won by an innings and 12 runs in the first Test at Lord's, the selection panel, made up of captain Ben Stokes, head coach Brendon McCullum and managing director Rob Key, have decided to keep faith with their 14-member group.
Fast bowler Ollie Robinson replaced Matthew Potts in the playing XI for the second Test, which England won to level the series. Craig Overton and Harry Brook were the others along with Potts who did not make the cut in that match which was played at Old Trafford.
"There are not many people queuing up to bat at the top of the order, they all want to bat four, five or six. We just want to make sure we're going to give people opportunity. If there is ever a time when we have new opening batters or new players, they will know they will get the same amount of opportunity as these guys have done," Key said in a statement.
"We have spent 10 years since Andrew Strauss and Alastair Cook, trying to find an opening partnership and it is the toughest part of batting at the moment. We're going to give them a proper go."
England squad for the third South Africa Test: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes (wk), Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Craig Overton, Matthew Potts, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson.
Unchanged for the series decider 💪— England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 31, 2022
🏴 #ENGvSA 🇿🇦
