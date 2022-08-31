Asia Cup 2022 | Rishabh Pant an X-factor, why keep him out of the 11, prods Saba Karim

Saba Karim has questioned India's decision to keep Rishabh Pant out of the Asia Cup lineup, labelling him an X-factor who provides greater value than Dinesh Karthik. He went on to explain how Ravindra Jadeja has taken over the Pant role and the way in which the dynamic could work in future games.

However, the former selector doubled up on his recent statements, stating Pant deserves to be in the lineup regardless of the players around him.

“So, which means that as of now there’s no place for Rishabh Pant in the 11. But having said that I do believe that Rishabh Pant is such an X-factor. He can win you games from situations where the team has got no chance whatsoever. So why would you want to keep someone like Rishabh Pant out of the 11."

“I was surprised because I do stick to my earlier stand of having Pant in the side in place of Dinesh Karthik because I always felt that we need to look ahead and even now I do believe that Rishabh Pant can add far more value with due respect to Dinesh Karthik than Dinesh Karthik. But there can be possible explanations over there about which one can chat,” Karim concluded.

India will take the field next against Hong Kong on Wednesday in Dubai and it will be interesting to see whether the Men in Blue persist with their selection choice in the first game.