Asia Cup 2022 | Najibullah Zadran's fiery cameo laced with sixes breaks multiple world-records

His tally of six maximums took his haul in the death overs during run chases in T20Is to 18, thus surpassing Eoin Morgan and Thisara Perera's mark of 17. Zadran now also has 53 sixes across both innings in the death overs while representing Afghanistan in the game's shortest format, thus becoming the first-ever cricketer to record a half-century in this particular statistic. Next in line is David Miller at 47 sixes, who was at par with the left-handed batsmen before he came up with fireworks in the final group stage game.