Asia Cup 2022, IND vs HK | Internet reacts to Virat Kohli’s stumbling fifty leading him not to celebrate

Today at 9:17 PM
Virat Kohli is not known for scoring with rapid pace immediately after walking in the middle in T20s but there were a lot of expectations regarding his strike rate against Hong Kong. Still, he managed to cross 50 runs but took 40 balls to reach the landmark against a mediocre bowling attack.
Ahead of the Asia Cup 2022, there had been plenty of chatters around how Virat Kohli would perform in the tournament after taking a one-month break. In the tournament opener against arch-rivals Pakistan, the 33-year-old failed to live up to the expectations, scoring 35 runs off 34 balls albeit it came at the winning cause. Two days later, India are now up against Hong Kong, at the same venue in Dubai.
Coming at No. 3, Kohli has played some glorious shots since walking in the middle. However, his strike rate was a cocnern for the Indian fans, and little support from KL Rahul, who wasted 39 balls for his 36, did not help him either. Yet, Kohli managed to reach fifty, taking 40 balls to notch his 31st half-century in T20Is. And Kohli knew it was not his best and due to that, he refused to celebrate after reaching the landmark.
Meanwhile, India are off to a breezy finish, thanks to Suryakumar Yadav's breezy finish. At the end of the innings, Suryakumar remained not out on 68 off just 28 balls, with six sixes and as many fours. Kohli, at the other end, finished on 59 off 44 balls as India closed on 192/2.
August 31, 2022
Fifty for Virat Kohli, 31st in T20I, 50* from 40 balls - Well played, King. pic.twitter.com/h5orbuIawN— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 31, 2022
Virat Kohli is the first player to score fifty in Asia Cup 2022.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 31, 2022
Fifty by King Kohli in 40 balls. A good going from Virat! His 31st fifty in T20is. pic.twitter.com/SXISdeKq4x— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 31, 2022
King Kohli is the first player to score fifty in #AsiaCup2022 once a king always a king.#ViratKohli𓃵 #INDvHK . pic.twitter.com/jAcnjhr4rm— adam (@Musaafiir_) August 31, 2022
Well Played Kohli . 31st ODI Fifty for King 😁#INDvHK #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/kCzPNPykmS— GURPREET CHAUDHARY (@GuriChaudhary77) August 31, 2022
Only batsman to score a fifty so far in this Asia cup 👑 pic.twitter.com/yGLO8SiXIR— Abhinav (@TotalKohli) August 31, 2022
After Long time Virat Kohli's fifty in T20Is.— ɅMɅN DUВΞY (@imAmanDubey) August 31, 2022
#INDvHK #ViratKohli #AsiaCupT20 pic.twitter.com/KAy9TyHWCg
And that's FIFTY for Kohli 👏🤩#OneFamily #AsiaCup2022 #INDvHK— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) August 31, 2022
