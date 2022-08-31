Asia Cup 2022, IND vs HK | Internet reacts to Virat Kohli’s stumbling fifty leading him not to celebrate

Coming at No. 3, Kohli has played some glorious shots since walking in the middle. However, his strike rate was a cocnern for the Indian fans, and little support from KL Rahul, who wasted 39 balls for his 36, did not help him either. Yet, Kohli managed to reach fifty, taking 40 balls to notch his 31st half-century in T20Is. And Kohli knew it was not his best and due to that, he refused to celebrate after reaching the landmark.