Asia Cup 2022, IND vs HK | Internet reacts as Suryakumar Yadav powers India to Super Fours with 40-run victory

India didn't break a sweat as they brushed past Hong Kong in their final group stage game of the Asia Cup to secure a place in the Super Fours stage of the tournament. The triumph was set up by a brilliant Suryakumar Yadav innings before a collective bowling effort ensured India sailed through.

India can safely tick the first objective box of their Asia Cup campaign having ensured a berth for themselves in the Super Fours with a perfect winning record. After defeating arch-rivals Pakistan by five wickets in a nail-biter in Dubai, the Hong Kong challenge proved to be much simpler as the Men in Blue stormed home in Sharjah by 40 runs. Suryakumar Yadav was unsurprisingly named the man-of-the-match following a breathtaking half-century that made for enthralling viewing.

The subcontinent side got off to a decent start as skipper Rohit Sharma looked to be in aggressive mode, an approach he became the victim of in the fifth over as he walked back to the pavilion with 31 to his name. Fellow opener KL Rahul carefully constructed an innings of 36 runs but ate up 39 deliveries in the process, leaving Virat Kohli and SKY on the crease.

Their partnership for the third wicket completely changed the momentum of the game, ending up being worth 98 runs off just 58 balls. While Kohli got his much-anticipated half-century including some vintage shots from the talisman, it was Yadav who stole the headlines with six blockbuster maximums and as many boundaries. He closed the innings on 68 taking just 28 deliveries to reach the mark, setting up a huge target of 193 for Hong Kong.

The minnows barely got going at any stage albeit Babar Hayar's 41 and Kinchit Shah's 30 in the middle order did offer a glimpse of hope. Ultimately, spinners ruled the day with Yuzvendra Chahal conceding just 18 runs in his four overs while Ravindra Jadeja produced figures of 4-0-15-1. Even though they had five wickets in hand, Hong Kong fell 40 runs short of the target as India ran away comfortable winners.

They are now through to the Super Fours stage along with Afghanistan, with winners of the Pakistan-Hong Kong and Bangladesh-Sri Lanka encounter set to join them.

